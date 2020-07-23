1/1
JOSEPH SPENCER
JOSEPH SPENCER (Age 100)  
On Tuesday, July 7, 2020, our father, Joseph Spencer passed away at his residence in Chevy Chase, MD. He was 100 years of age. He lived a long and full life. Starting as a coal miner's son from Wilkes-Barre, PA, he made his own way to the American dream. Served three wars to earn it, completed two degrees to understand it, and married our mother, the late Marvel DeCosta Bien Spencer to keep him steering straight through thick and thin. He will be missed but never unloved.Father of Alexa Spencer (husband, Michael McGuinness), Jane Spencer, Nicholas Spencer (wife, Sophia Spencer) and the late Stephen Joseph Spencer; cherished grandfather of Ahren, Simone and Cleo.Graveside service and interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.In lieu of flowers, contributions in the name of Joseph Spencer may be made to ASPCA.Please view and sign the family guest book at: www.PumphreyFuneralHome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 23, 2020.
