Joseph M. "Joe" Stanton died peacefully on July 1, 2019 at the age of 57. Joe is survived by his three sons, Jack, Patrick and Sean. He is preceded in death by his parents, Congressman James V. & Margaret M. Stanton, his brother Richard P. Stanton (Rockville), his sister Bridget Stanton Rascher (Rockville) and his brother Michael J. Stanton (Arlington).

Joe Stanton was born on October 15, 1961 in Cleveland, OH. Joe was a graduate of the Georgetown Preparatory School (Bethesda, MD) in 1980 and the Catholic University of America (Washington, DC) in 1985 with a degree in political science. He spent his early professional years as Manager of Floor Operations at the U.S. House of Representatives before becoming a government affairs executive with organizations including the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), the Beer Institute and the National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB). He later worked alongside his father, former Rep. James Stanton (D-Ohio), at Stanton & Associates.

Visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at The Chapel of Our Lady of Lourdes at Georgetown Preparatory School, 10900 Rockville Pike, North Bethesda, MD 20852. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Mass will be Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Georgetown Preparatory School or to the .