

Joseph Aaron Stephens



(Age 39), of Fairfax, VA, passed suddenly on May 26, 2019.

Joseph grew up in Fairfax, the son of Robert Luke Stephens and Janie Stephens Owens.

Joseph was proceeded in death by his grandparents and father. He is survived by his daughter and son, Sydney Marie and Aydan Luke Stephens, sisters, Tiffany Epley and Samantha Stephens, step-sisters, Sara Lewis and Rachel Beekman, mother and step-father, Janie and Richard Owens, and several aunts, uncle, nephews, niece and cousins.

Joseph worked at the McShin foundation (a recovery community organization) and in printing, after living with his own substance use disorders for many years. He was a drummer and loved music. He was a true and lovable spokesperson for recovery, advocating at the local, state and national levels, always mindful to reduce stigma associated with substance use disorders. Joseph helped many people find recovery. His efforts saved many lives.