

JOSEPH D. STEWART

Major General USMC (Ret.)



MajGen (Ret.) Joseph D. Stewart, age 77, of Ocean View, DE formerly of Great Neck, NY and Severna Park, MD passed away after a five year fight with melanoma on April 30, 2019.

He graduated from the Naval Academy in 1964. After 34 years in the Marine Corps and service in Vietnam and Desert Storm, he retired with the rank of Major General in 1998 and soon after assumed the duties as the United States Merchant Marine Academy Superintendent. He retired from the U.S. Maritime Service with the rank of Vice Admiral on September 30, 2008.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen (Fitzpatrick) Stewart; two sons, David Stewart and Kevin Stewart (Anissa); three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the United States Naval Academy Chapel in Annapolis, MD. Interment will follow at the United States Naval Academy Columbarium.