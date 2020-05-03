

Joseph L. Strange III



On Sunday, April 26, 2020, "Joe", Joseph L. Strange III passed very early in the morning. Beloved husband of Patricia "Pat" for 51 years. Loving father of Joseph, and his wife Anna of Morgantown, WV, Jeffrey and his wife Amy of Clarksburg, WV and Jonathan and his wife Patty of Wheaton, IL. Grandfather of Megan, Matthew, David, Alex, Patrick and Sean. Also survived by his brothers Michael and John A. Strange. Nephew and nieces Jack (deceased), Lyndsay, Anderson and Michael.

Joe was a proud Army Vietnam combat veteran. He received his B.S. in Secondary Education from West Virginia University and his MBA in Finance from American University in Washington, DC.

This education primed him for his 50 years of experience in leadership/management positions in the military and the public and private sectors. His experience included consulting positions with a major, international public accounting firm and various other firms providing consulting services in the areas of financial systems and strategic planning to top level executives of Federal cabinet departments. Served on a Homeowner Board of Directors as member and as President.

Memorial to be scheduled at a later date.