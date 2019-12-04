The Washington Post

JOSEPH SUCHER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH SUCHER.
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Dr. Joseph Sucher  

Died October 18, 2019 in Silver Spring, MD. He was a theoretical physics professor at the University of Maryland and longtime resident of Greenbelt, best known for work on the Relativistic Theory of Many-Electron Atoms, the Quantum Theory of Long-Range Forces and the foundations of Relativistic Quantum Theory. Born in Vienna, Austria, his family fled the Nazis, settling in Brooklyn, NY. After obtaining his Ph.D. from Columbia University in 1957, he joined the University of Maryland Physics Department under John Toll. Survivors include sister Erica and sons Gabriel and Anatol. Memorial arrangements pending.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.