Dr. Joseph Sucher
Died October 18, 2019 in Silver Spring, MD. He was a theoretical physics professor at the University of Maryland and longtime resident of Greenbelt, best known for work on the Relativistic Theory of Many-Electron Atoms, the Quantum Theory of Long-Range Forces and the foundations of Relativistic Quantum Theory. Born in Vienna, Austria, his family fled the Nazis, settling in Brooklyn, NY. After obtaining his Ph.D. from Columbia University in 1957, he joined the University of Maryland Physics Department under John Toll. Survivors include sister Erica and sons Gabriel and Anatol. Memorial arrangements pending.