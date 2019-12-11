

Joseph R. Tavares



Passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Sarasota, FL. Joseph was born in Bristol, Rhode Island on May 24, 1939.

After graduation from Bristol Senior High School in 1958, Joseph Tavares enlisted in the United States Army , where he served in the military police at Fort Myer in Virginia. Upon his honorable discharge in 1962, he decided to continue his career in law enforcement.

A policeman for the Town of Vienna for 25 years, Joseph was a man of service. He was "Officer Friendly," the department's community liaison, for many of those years, speaking in front of elementary school students and civic groups. In addition, during his career in the 70s and 80s he served on various law enforcement committees throughout Fairfax County, was on the board of directors of the Vienna Youth Inc. sports program, was president of Cunningham Park PTA, and was a member of the Vienna Jaycees. He and his wife Sissy (who passed away in 1994) raised two children together.

After his retirement from the Vienna Police Department in 1988, Joseph spent 13 years employed by the United States Marshals Service as a Court Security Officer in the Alexandria Federal Courthouse.

He married Jenny Brown and retired to the coast of Florida in 2011. He is survived by his loving wife, five children, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to Joseph's Life Celebration at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA on Friday, December 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Money and King on Saturday, December 14 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Fairfax Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's name to The . Online condolences and fond memories may be offered to the family at