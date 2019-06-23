

Joseph Lewis Terry

(Age 89)



Died Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the INOVA Mount Vernon Hospital in Alexandria, Virginia following a long battle with an infection.

He leaves his wife of 66 years, Mary (Arcuri) Terry, three daughters, Carla, Beverly, and Gloria; four granddaughters, Dawn, Debra, Stephanie and Amy; one great-grandson, Liam; and many close friends.

Born and raised in Reidsville, North Carolina, the son of Joseph and Augusta Georgia (Gilley) Terry, he was a resident of Washington, DC in the 1940's, but lived most of his life in Northern Virginia in Falls Church in the 1950's to 1989, and in Springfield, Virginia to the present 2019.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at National Funeral Home, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, Virginia 22042, with a funeral service following at 12 pm. Joseph will be laid to rest at National Memorial Park.