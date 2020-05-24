

Joseph Bernard Thompson



Born September 24, 1941 of Leesburg, Virginia passed away May 12, 2020. Joe is survived by his beloved wife, Pamela Thompson, and was preceded in death by his son, Simon Thompson and his brothers, William and Michael Thompson. He truly will be missed by his brothers, Charles, Robert, and Emmett Thompson; sisters, Sue Clancy and Theresa Mach; sister-in-law, Sharon Thompson; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Joe attended Falls Church High School in Falls Church, Virginia. After high school, Joe served honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War . After returning home, he married Pamela and started his career at the U.S. Postal Service, serving for over 30 years before he retired. In 1990, Joe and a Postal Service friend launched WorldPak, Inc. WorldPak became a successful software company that helped mail order companies ship to Canada. Joe, who relished entrepreneurship, remained a key part of WorldPak until early 2020.

Best known for his dry wit, sense of humor and generosity, Joe enjoyed traveling with his wife Pam, playing golf, and spending time at the River and with his family. Joe will be memorialized at Arlington National Cemetery, at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to to help support a cure for Parkinsons.