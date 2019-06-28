JOSEPH F. TILKO (Age 91)
Passed away on June 21, 2019. He was married 65 years to Patricia J. Tilko who preceded him in death in 2015. He was the devoted father of Susan Gray (Robert) and Michael Tilko (Sunnie). Proud grandfather of Jennifer Cunningham (Brian), Colleen Nielsen (Bo), and Katie Sullivan (Michael). Great grandfather of Colin, Gray, Trace and Abigail Cunningham, Tyler, Emma and Connor Nielsen and Michael and Elizabeth Sullivan. Memorial service and interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Down's Syndrome Assn. of Northern Virginia-www.dsanv.org
. Arrangements are being handled by Demaine Funeral Home, Alexandria, VA. www.demainefuneralhomes.com