The Washington Post

JOSEPH VANISON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH VANISON.
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

JOSEPH B. VANISON  

On Thursday, April 16, 2020, Joseph B. Vanison, Jr. passed away. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Margaret B. Vanison and daughter Jody E. Vanison-Taylor and great-granddaughter Lyric S. Vincent. He is survived by three children, 12 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, six siblings and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Wake service will be held at Reese Funeral Home, 311 N Patrick St., Alexandria, VA 22314, Monday, April 27, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment at Quantico National Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.