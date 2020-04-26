JOSEPH B. VANISON
On Thursday, April 16, 2020, Joseph B. Vanison, Jr. passed away. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Margaret B. Vanison and daughter Jody E. Vanison-Taylor and great-granddaughter Lyric S. Vincent. He is survived by three children, 12 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, six siblings and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Wake service will be held at Reese Funeral Home, 311 N Patrick St., Alexandria, VA 22314, Monday, April 27, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment at Quantico National Cemetery.