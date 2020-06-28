JOSEPH WALKER Jr.
Joseph Cheves Walker, Jr.  
Passed away on June 11, 2020. He is survived by his four children, Laura, Joseph Christopher, Anne and Michael; two grandchildren; and extended family and friends. Born in 1930 in New Orleans, Joe was a graduate of Middletown High School in PA and of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was a lettered lacrosse player and from which he received a B.A. in Political Science in 1953. An analyst at the National Security Agency for 36 years, Joe possessed a sharp and curious mind, and never stopped learning about the world. Well-traveled and athletic, he was a talented golfer (who shot his age several times, as well as nine holes-in-one), an avid birder, a photographer, and a student of nature and conservation. Joe took up Pilates in his eighties and loved technology throughout his life. HIs favorite food was the Maryland Blue Crab!Memorial services are postponed due to the pandemic. Gifts in memory of Joe may be made to the Audubon Society or the National Wildlife Federation.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 28, 2020.
