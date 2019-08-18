JOSEPH WATKINS (Age 91)
Of Taneytown, MD on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Devoted husband of Dorothy (Lewis) Watkins. Beloved father of Jeffrey and Charles Watkins, and Jennifer Clingan. Contract Officer of the U.S. State Department and proud U.S. Air Force Korean War
veteran. Memorial service,12 p.m. on Saturday, August 24 at Messiah United Methodis. Church, 20 Middle St., Taneytown, MD. Inurnment to follow at Tom's Creek Cemetery. Visit with family from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials to the . Online condolences at www.myersdurborawfh.com
.