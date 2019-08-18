The Washington Post

JOSEPH WATKINS (1928 - 2019)
  • "RIP Uncle Joe. I will always remember your kindness,..."
    - Edward Lewis
Service Information
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD
21787
(410)-756-6688
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Messiah United Methodist Church
20 Middle St
Taneytown, MD
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Messiah United Methodist Church
20 Middle St.
Taneytown, MD
Notice
JOSEPH WATKINS (Age 91)  

Of Taneytown, MD on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Devoted husband of Dorothy (Lewis) Watkins. Beloved father of Jeffrey and Charles Watkins, and Jennifer Clingan. Contract Officer of the U.S. State Department and proud U.S. Air Force Korean War veteran. Memorial service,12 p.m. on Saturday, August 24 at Messiah United Methodis. Church, 20 Middle St., Taneytown, MD. Inurnment to follow at Tom's Creek Cemetery. Visit with family from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials to the . Online condolences at www.myersdurborawfh.com .
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 18, 2019
