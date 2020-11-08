1/
JOSEPH WATSON
Joseph Clinton Watson (Age 69)
On Thursday, October 22, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved father of Caitlin Whitaker; son of the late Clinton H. and Marcella Boisvert Watson; brother of Mark Watson and Anastasia Smith (Richard); beloved uncle of Clint Watson, Matt Watson, Nick Smith, J. Benjamin Smith, and Zac Smith. A private graveside service will be held at St. John's Cemetery, Rosensteel Avenue and Forest Glen Road, Silver Spring, MD, on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. The family plans to arrange a celebration of Joe's life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, LLS.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Graveside service
01:00 PM
St. John's Cemetery
