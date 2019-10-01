

Joseph Gatlin White, Jr.



Died August 10, 2019 at the age of 56. He was born on January 19, 1963 to Joseph Sr. and Goldie, and grew up in his parents' store in Bertie County, NC. He attended East Carolina University, majoring in math with a minor in drama.

Following several years in radio, he moved to London where he covered sports for the Associated Press. He moved to Northern Virginia, becoming known for his unique coverage of local sports, the Olympics, and events like the Spelling Bee. He was loved and respected by colleagues who referred to his "quirky and genial demeanor" with a strong curiosity of life, and described him as "a storyteller on a professional and personal level." He was AP's Sportswriter of the Year in 2005.

In 2015, he pursued a new dream, leaving the AP to purchase Cranberry's Grocery & Eatery in Staunton. He quickly became a champion of all things downtown, embracing community life and the arts. He contributed to many local cultural events and was proud of the many new activities that his creativity brought to the community.

He was an avid hiker, camper, and cyclist. He was assistant scoutmaster for his Boy Scout troop, led several camping trips to Switzerland, and hiked 1400 miles on the Appalachian Trail this summer. Joe was also an astronomy enthusiast who loved sharing his passion for the night skies with others.

He is survived by his son, Harry; his sister, Pam Kachmer and her husband Michael; his brother, H.B. Moye; his brother, Allan Moye and his wife Peggy; daughter, Lauren, and son, Hunter; and by many, many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Shakespeare Center or the Appalachian Trail Conservancy would be appreciated. A celebration of Joe's life will be held on October 12 in Staunton, VA at the Sunspots Pavilion Stage, 202 S. Lewis St. at 6:30 p.m.