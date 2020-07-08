1/
JOSEPH WOLF Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph S. Wolf, Jr. (Age 67)  
On Monday, June 29, 2020, of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of Caroline McCabe Wolf; son of the late Margaret T. and Joseph S. Wolf, Sr; brother of Anne Marie (Michael) Holder and Lisa Ann Wolf; uncle of Emily (Drew) Brethwaite, William Bassing, Jr., and Capt. Michael (Laura) Holder, Jr. US Army. Also survived by many loving family and friends. Services will be announced in the future due to the pandemic. Mass of Intention on July 11, at 5 p.m. at Shrine of Saint Jude Catholic Church, 12701 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD 20853. To share a memory of Joe, please visit the tribute wall page of his obituary at:www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Funeral Mass
05:00 PM
Shrine of Saint Jude Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved