On Monday, June 29, 2020, of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of Caroline McCabe Wolf; son of the late Margaret T. and Joseph S. Wolf, Sr; brother of Anne Marie (Michael) Holder and Lisa Ann Wolf; uncle of Emily (Drew) Brethwaite, William Bassing, Jr., and Capt. Michael (Laura) Holder, Jr. US Army. Also survived by many loving family and friends. Services will be announced in the future due to the pandemic. Mass of Intention on July 11, at 5 p.m. at Shrine of Saint Jude Catholic Church, 12701 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD 20853. To share a memory of Joe, please visit the tribute wall page of his obituary at: