JOSEPH WOODS
1936 - 2020
JOSEPH DONALD WOODS  
Born in 1936. Joe grew up in the Bronx, NY with his mother Mary, father Joseph, sister Gerry and brother Mac until the family relocated to New Jersey. Joe went to night school and earned a degree in Engineering and an MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He retired from the U.S. Department of Energy in 2006. He told some great stories, had a hearty laugh, and loved dancing. He was a member of the Montgomery County Ring of Kerry Irish Dancers. He is survived by his wife Jean Woods of Gaithersburg, MD; son Don Woods; daughter Stephanie Dhue and her husband Noble; and his two grandchildren Emily and Helen Dhue. He will also be remembered by his sister, brother and nieces Mary Brazier and Cathy Moran.Joe died on June 7, 2020 at the Sunrise at Montgomery Village after battling with Parkison's disease and COVID-19.A private family service will be held on Friday, June 12 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Seneca Creek Community Church in Gaithersburg, MD

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

