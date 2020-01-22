

Dr. Joseph Lawrence Wysocki



Dr. Joseph Lawrence Wysocki of Amissville, VA passed away on January 13, 2020 at the age of 75. Joseph earned his Bachelor's from Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA where he met his best friend and future bride, Carolyn Blair. He then earned a Master's from Pennsylvania State University in State College, PA and a PhD from Cornell University in Ithaca, NY. Joseph went on to have a successful career in housing, teaching and acting as a state extension housing specialist at universities including Cornell University in Ithaca, NY, Indiana University of Pennsylvania in Indiana, PA, Virginia Polytechnic and State University in Blacksburg, VA, Penn State University in State College, PA and the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana, IL. Joseph then relocated his family to Gainesville, VA in 1991 to serve as the National Program Leader for Housing and the Environment at the United States Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture. He loved his job educating and helping people improve their homes and environments. After retirement in 2010, Joseph and Carolyn settled in Amissville, VA to be closer to their adoring immediate family. He is survived by the love of his life, Carolyn; his three daughters, and the joys of his life, his three granddaughters. Joseph was a lifelong Democrat and passionate about DC politics. He looked forward to reading the printed version of the Washington Post every day. A Celebration of Life will be held in February.