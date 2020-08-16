1/1
JOSEPH "Joe" ZAMBRANO
JOSEPH A. ZAMBRANO "Joe" (Age 85)  
Died of Parkinson's Disease on July 16, 2020 at home under the care of his wife and family in The Villages, FL. He was born in Saginaw, Michigan on December 22, 1934 to parents Jose and Carmen (Flores) Zambrano. He proudly graduated From St. Andrews High School in 1953, joined the Marine Corps during the Korean War and graduated from Michigan State University with a BS degree in Political Science. Professionally Joe had a remarkable career, his personnel management career began with DAC, Tank Arsenal in Warren, MI, Picatinny Arsenal. NJ and the Pentagon in Washington, DC. Continuing with OPM, Personnel Director of the Civil Rights Commission, served on President Clinton's Small Business development council until he retired from his Federal career. He continued personal management with the team assisting to bail out failing S&L problems. Joe followed with CEO, Capital Consulting Corp. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Judith (Nyman) Zambrano; five wonderful children, Eric Zambrano, Lisa Zambrano, Mary Zambrano, Joseph (Joey) Zambrano, Karyn Clifton. He adored his seven grandchildren, Duke Culbertson, Tynna Pfeiffer, Jayden and Jaxson Zambrano, Joseph Thomas and Colter Clifton. Due to the current COVID pandemic we will not have a celebration of life at this time. For anyone wishing to donate in Joe's honor, we suggest Wounded Warriors, Paralyzed Veterans, Cancer Foundation or Parkinson's Foundation. Full life tribute and obituary can be read at www.baldwincremation.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 16, 2020.
