Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH ZEIDNER.



JOSEPH ZEIDNER



On Monday, February 26, 2019, Joseph Zeidner, of Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Zeidner; loving father of Julie Zeidner Russo, Russell Zeidner and Lisa Zeidner; dear brother of Sabina Jacobson; cherished grandfather of Nicolas Lafont, Eric Russo and Anabel Russo. Funeral service and interment will be held today, February 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens Chapel, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd., Olney MD 20832.

Family will be receiving friends and family at the Zeidner residence starting Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.