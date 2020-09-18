1/1
JOSEPH ZIMMER Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JOSEPH PHILLIP ZIMMER, JR.  
Joseph Phillip Zimmer, Jr., age 86, died in Alexandria, VA on September 14, 2020 of natural causes. He was born in St. Alban's, New York. He attended Chaminade High School and graduated from Fordham College in January of 1954. He was selected by Admiral Hyman Rickover for duty at Naval Sea Systems Command in the Division of Naval Reactors. He joined the Navy and attended Oak Ridge School of Reactor Technology in Tennessee from 1954-1955. He married Dorothy Bunyan of St. Alban's in 1954. He resigned his commission in 1958 and began work as a civilian for Naval Reactors. In 1964, he received a Master's in Nuclear Engineering from Catholic University. He retired in 2000. Joseph is survived by his loving family: his wife, Barbara Ritchie Zimmer; his children, Laura Preston, Mary Jean Frank, Joseph Zimmer III, Dorothy Fleshman, James Zimmer, Susan Spencer, Paul Zimmer, and Catherine Zimmer; his grandchildren, Sarah, Mathew, Greg, Kathleen, Kelly, Whitney, Gus, Turner, Sam, Sean, Caroline, Elizabeth, Jack, Max, and Kate; and his great-grandchildren, Will, Claire, Carson, and Hallie. A funeral mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with an interment to follow. (Date and time to be determined.) https://www.everlywheatley.com/tributes/Joseph-ZimmerJr.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation
1500 W Braddock Rd
Alexandria, VA 22302
(703) 998-9200
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved