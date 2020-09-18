JOSEPH PHILLIP ZIMMER, JR.
Joseph Phillip Zimmer, Jr., age 86, died in Alexandria, VA on September 14, 2020 of natural causes. He was born in St. Alban's, New York. He attended Chaminade High School and graduated from Fordham College in January of 1954. He was selected by Admiral Hyman Rickover for duty at Naval Sea Systems Command in the Division of Naval Reactors. He joined the Navy and attended Oak Ridge School of Reactor Technology in Tennessee from 1954-1955. He married Dorothy Bunyan of St. Alban's in 1954. He resigned his commission in 1958 and began work as a civilian for Naval Reactors. In 1964, he received a Master's in Nuclear Engineering from Catholic University. He retired in 2000. Joseph is survived by his loving family: his wife, Barbara Ritchie Zimmer; his children, Laura Preston, Mary Jean Frank, Joseph Zimmer III, Dorothy Fleshman, James Zimmer, Susan Spencer, Paul Zimmer, and Catherine Zimmer; his grandchildren, Sarah, Mathew, Greg, Kathleen, Kelly, Whitney, Gus, Turner, Sam, Sean, Caroline, Elizabeth, Jack, Max, and Kate; and his great-grandchildren, Will, Claire, Carson, and Hallie. A funeral mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with an interment to follow. (Date and time to be determined.) https://www.everlywheatley.com/tributes/Joseph-ZimmerJr
