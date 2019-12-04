The Washington Post

JOSEPHINE BROWN

Guest Book
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
6701 Muncaster Mill Road
Derwood, MD
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
6701 Muncaster Mill Road
Derwood, DC
View Map
Notice
JOSEPHINE IRENE BROWN (Age 89)  

On Tuesday, December 3, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of Charles R. Brown; mother of Charles R. (Kathryn) Brown II, Kathy A. (Jerry) Weyzen, and the late Mark C. Brown; grandmother of Mathew N. (Erica) Brown and Alexander M. Brown; sister of Guy Bonomo and Anna Boychak; also survived by her grand-dogs Pork Chop and Markie. Relatives and friends may call at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 6701 Muncaster Mill Road, Derwood, MD, on Friday, December 6, beginning at 10:30 a.m. where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment Private. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice Casey House, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 4, 2019
