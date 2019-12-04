JOSEPHINE IRENE BROWN (Age 89)
On Tuesday, December 3, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of Charles R. Brown; mother of Charles R. (Kathryn) Brown II, Kathy A. (Jerry) Weyzen, and the late Mark C. Brown; grandmother of Mathew N. (Erica) Brown and Alexander M. Brown; sister of Guy Bonomo and Anna Boychak; also survived by her grand-dogs Pork Chop and Markie. Relatives and friends may call at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 6701 Muncaster Mill Road, Derwood, MD, on Friday, December 6, beginning at 10:30 a.m. where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment Private. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice Casey House, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850.