The Washington Post

JOSEPHINE DOBBS

Guest Book
Service Information
Pumphrey Funeral Home
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD
20850-2805
(301)-762-3939
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pumphrey Funeral Home
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD 20850-2805
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Patrick's Church
4101 Norbeck Rd
Rockville, DC
Notice
Josephine Mary Dobbs (Age 87)  

On Sunday, August 11, 2019 of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Charles David Dobbs for over 45 years; loving mother of Denise (Frank) DiFalco, Michael (Barbara) Dobbs, and Brian (Yama Sarwari) Dobbs; dear grandmother to Brandon, Jacqueline, Alexandra, and Keely; and great-grandmother to Leland and Lorea; she is also the sister of Marie Seymour. She is also survived my many other loving relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave. Rockville, MD on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Patrick's Church, 4101 Norbeck Rd, Rockville, MD on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Entombment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to at www.donate.doctorswithoutborders.org or Friends of the Library at www.folmc.org/donate. Please view and sign the family guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 13, 2019
