Josephine Mary Dobbs (Age 87)
On Sunday, August 11, 2019 of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Charles David Dobbs for over 45 years; loving mother of Denise (Frank) DiFalco, Michael (Barbara) Dobbs, and Brian (Yama Sarwari) Dobbs; dear grandmother to Brandon, Jacqueline, Alexandra, and Keely; and great-grandmother to Leland and Lorea; she is also the sister of Marie Seymour. She is also survived my many other loving relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave. Rockville, MD on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Patrick's Church, 4101 Norbeck Rd, Rockville, MD on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Entombment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to at www.donate.doctorswithoutborders.org
or Friends of the Library at www.folmc.org/donate
