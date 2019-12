In Memory

Josephine Dorothea Jones



Known as Jo or JD passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on December 15, 2018 after a short illness. Preceded in death were her parents Edward Jones, Josephine (Scott/Payne) Jones and Will Jackson, her longtime friend. She is survived by: sister Alise Hyater (Dennis); niece Denise Hyater (Nash) Lindenmuth (Philip); nephew John Hyater; and, great nephew John C. Nash, III (Stephanie).

Josephine, you will forever be in our hearts and missed always.