On Sunday, September 20, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Francis Hagan; mother of Joe Hagan, Jr. (Joyce), Gregory Hagan (Leslie), Maureen Callahan (Jay), and Sean Hagan (Mimi); sister of the late Charles Dollinger; grandmother of Dan, Casey, Patrick, Conor, Maggie, Josie, Jack, MaryClare, Michael, and Nicholas; great-grandmother of Parker, Liza, Patrick, Jack, Anna, Clare, and Olivia. A private Graveside Service will be held at Old Saint Joseph Cemetery, Cordova, MD. A Mass in her memory will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Dominican Monastery of St. Jude, Marbury, AL or St. Bernadette's Catholic Church, Silver Spring, MD or The Christ Child Society, Washington, DC.