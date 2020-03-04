

Josephine Anne McGlone Keenan



Wife of Timothy P. Keenan, died on February 29, 2020 after a brief illness with congestive heart failure.

She was born in Philadelphia, PA on November 25, 1939 to John A. McGlone and Anna Josephine Ivers. She graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes E.S. in Overbrook, Philadelphia, The Academy of Notre Dame de Namur in Villanova, PA, Fitzgerald Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Lansdowne, PA, and Villanova University. She worked as an RN at Fitzgerald Mercy, taught clinical nursing at Hahnemann Hospital, and in the office of Pediatric Doctors. After moving to Manassas, VA in 1978, she worked in the office of Dr. John Brady for many years and ended her career as a Home Health Nurse.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, her daughters Jody Keenan and Maura Gondek (SGM Derek); her son, Timothy (Kristen); her brother Gerard J. McGlone of West Chester, PA; her grandchildren, Timothy and Patrick Keenan, Winnie, Ellie, and Zoey Gondek, and Kyle Hugues. She is preceded in death by her brother John J. McGlone.

She enjoyed traveling, attending concerts and the theatre and her family.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Pierce Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 9609 Center St., Manassas, VA 20110. She will be remembered in a Mass at the Sacred Heart Parish, 12975 Purcell Rd., Manassas, VA 20112 on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the cemetery of Sacred Heart Church.