

JOSEPHINE FRANCES LOVELJOY



Josephine Frances. Lovejoy, 90, of Arlington, died peacefully on March 9, 2020, after a short stay at Brookdale Assisted Living and Hospice. A native Washingtonian, Josephine's forty-two year Civil Service career began in 1951, during the Korean War, when 5th Air Force Headquarters (Yokota AB Japan) allowed Air Force civilians to volunteer to provide administrative support for their activities in Korea; she was assigned to the 3rd Bomb Wing, Kunsan AB Korea, which included the 13th Bomb Squadron (Grim Reapers) B-26s that were flying dangerous night, ground-attack missions. Returning in 1953, she was employed at the Air Force Intelligence Center/Target Division, at Arlington Hall Station. In 1983, Josephine moved with the DIA/Analysis Center to Bolling Air Force Base DC, where she retired in 1993.

Josephine was pre-deceased by her mother and father, Helen (Doumar) Lovejoy and James Bernard Lovejoy. She is survived by many friends and cousins throughout the country.

Josephine was laid to rest in the Cedar Hill Cemetery, Maryland, beside her parents. A celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. In remembrance of Josephine, please consider a donation to the Columbia Lighthouse for the Blind and Prevention of Blindness Society-or a toast to her memory with a dry martini-stirred, not shaken, her favorite.