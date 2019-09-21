JOSEPHINE BAILEY MEREDITH
Age 102, beloved mother of Ruth James and the late Mildred Bryant, passed away on September 14, 2019. Cherished matriarch to four generations, we will miss most her indomitable spirit, caring nature and absolute resilience. We will forever hold her in our hearts. A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 23,11 a.m. at Capitol Hill Seventh-day Adventist Church, 914 Massachusetts Avenue, NE, Washington, DC 20002. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to www.epilepsy.com