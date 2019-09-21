The Washington Post

JOSEPHINE MEREDITH

Tri-State Funeral Services, Inc. - Washington
1505 Kenilworth Avenue
N.E Washington, DC, DC
20019
(202)-882-1202
JOSEPHINE BAILEY MEREDITH  

Age 102, beloved mother of Ruth James and the late Mildred Bryant, passed away on September 14, 2019. Cherished matriarch to four generations, we will miss most her indomitable spirit, caring nature and absolute resilience. We will forever hold her in our hearts. A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 23,11 a.m. at Capitol Hill Seventh-day Adventist Church, 914 Massachusetts Avenue, NE, Washington, DC 20002. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to www.epilepsy.com
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 21, 2019
