

Josephine Louise Moluski



Josephine (Josie) Louise (Kon) Moluski, of New Carrollton, Maryland, born on March 30, 1931 in Larksville, Pennsylvania, to the late Josephine (Olowiany) Kon and the late Michael Kon, passed away at age 88 on May 29, 2019 in Silver Spring, Maryland. Josephine graduated from Larksville High School. She worked as an receptionist at the University of Maryland, Records Office and always greeted students and faculty with a warm and helpful smile. Josephine was married to the late Alex P. Moluski for 49 years and he was the love of her life. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Adam Kon, Francis Kon, and Raphael Kon; sisters, Sophie Zarrizsky, Helen Duda, Theresa Alfonso, Betty Zadrozny, Louise Kon and Anna Figler. Josephine is survived by her daughters, Donna Stickley (Jack) and Maureen Carrion (Jay); and son, David Moluski (Laure); and grandchildren, Brittany Collinson (Johnathon), Steven Moluski, Marlena Stickley, Jeffrey Carrion (Emma), Michael Moluski, and Bradley Carrion; and great-granddaughter (Bristol). She enjoyed vacationing at the beach in Ocean City, bird watching, cooking and spending time with her friends, family and especially her grandchildren. She was an active member of her church, volunteering her time in many ways but she especially enjoyed the "Holy Dusters". The family invites donations in Josephine's name to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 7401 Buchanan Street, Landover Hills, MD, 20784. The funeral service will be private. Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A. is handling the arrangements.