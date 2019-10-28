Josephine H. Moore
Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 17, 2019. She is survived by nephew James Alsobrooks (Patricia); nieces Carol Milligan (John) and Angela Bishop locally; as well as a host of other nephews and nieces, family and cherished friends. Visitation will be held at Ebenezer AME Church, 7707 Allentown Rd., Ft. Washington, MD 20744 on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by homegoing service at 11 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Arrangement by J.B. Jenkins.