The Washington Post

JOSEPHINE MOORE

Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Ebenezer AME Church
7707 Allentown Rd.
Ft. Washington, MD
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Ebenezer AME Church
7707 Allentown Rd.
Ft. Washington, MD
View Map
Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 17, 2019. She is survived by nephew James Alsobrooks (Patricia); nieces Carol Milligan (John) and Angela Bishop locally; as well as a host of other nephews and nieces, family and cherished friends. Visitation will be held at Ebenezer AME Church, 7707 Allentown Rd., Ft. Washington, MD 20744 on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by homegoing service at 11 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Arrangement by J.B. Jenkins.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 28, 2019
