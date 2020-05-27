The Washington Post

JOSEPHINE MUNDY

Service Information
Lee Funeral Home Calvert, PA
8200 Jennifer Lane
Owings, MD
20736
(301)-855-0888
Visitation
Saturday, May 30, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Lee Funeral Home Calvert, PA
8200 Jennifer Lane
Owings, MD 20736
Funeral service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
1:00 PM
Lee Funeral Home Calvert, PA
8200 Jennifer Lane
Owings, MD 20736
Notice
JOSEPHINE ALICE MUNDY (Age 87)  
 

Of Calvert County, MD, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jack W. Mundy, Sr., loving mother of Jack Mundy, Jr. (Tammy), Margaret Webster (Jay) and Anita Mundy (Sally); devoted grandmother of Lindsey Thompson (Neil), Ryan Webster (Brianna), Ellen Mundy and Abigail Stook; and great-grandmother of Nathan and Grant Thompson, sister of Antoinette Bezold (Roland) and Helen Hodgson (Jimmy). Family Services will be held at Lee Funeral Home Calvert, Owings, MD 20736, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Interment at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Memorial contribution may be made to the - ~ OR ~ Calvert Hospice, P O Box 838, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

Published in The Washington Post on May 27, 2020
