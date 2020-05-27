JOSEPHINE ALICE MUNDY (Age 87)
Of Calvert County, MD, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jack W. Mundy, Sr., loving mother of Jack Mundy, Jr. (Tammy), Margaret Webster (Jay) and Anita Mundy (Sally); devoted grandmother of Lindsey Thompson (Neil), Ryan Webster (Brianna), Ellen Mundy and Abigail Stook; and great-grandmother of Nathan and Grant Thompson, sister of Antoinette Bezold (Roland) and Helen Hodgson (Jimmy). Family Services will be held at Lee Funeral Home Calvert, Owings, MD 20736, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Interment at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Memorial contribution may be made to the - ~ OR ~ Calvert Hospice, P O Box 838, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.