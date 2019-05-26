The Washington Post

JOSEPHINE SOPER

Josephine Anne Soper  

It is with great sadness that the family of Josephine (Josie) Anne Soper, age 74, announces her passing on May 20, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Charles Soper of Upper Marlboro, MD; mother of Sasha Soper (Michelle); grandmother of Vivien Soper; beloved sister of Carolyn Massino of DE, Frank Cappello (Lenore) of FL and John Cappello (deceased) of IN; and dear family friend of John Stumpf. A native of Washington, DC, Josie spent over 42 years at NASA, and served six NASA Administrators as their Executive Assistant. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Demaine Funeral Home, 520 S. Washington St, Alexandria, VA. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 3rd and F St., NW, Washington, DC. Interment to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suitland, Maryland. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Rosary Church with instructions at

Published in The Washington Post on May 26, 2019
