JOSEPHINE VAGNONI

Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
12319 New Hampshire Ave.
Silver Spring MD, DC
Notice
Josephine Cuozzo Vagnoni  

On Tuesday, November 12, 2019, Josephine Cuozzo Vagnoni of Edgewater, MD passed away at the Genesis Spa Creek Center. She was married for 60 years to her late husband, Lawrence A. Vagnoni, Sr., and is survived by her three children: Lawrence A. Vagnoni, Jr. (Lucy) of Edgewater, MD; Anthony Vagnoni (Nancy Woods) of North Caldwell, NJ; and Dana Vagnoni of Silver Spring. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Fernando Otero.
She is also survived by six grandchildren, Lawrence A. III, Marie (Trever Champion), Olivia and Julia Vagnoni and Alejandro (Marley) and Andres Otero and two great-grandchildren, Scottie Rose and Nixon Paul Champion. Also surviving are her sister, Amelia Bottalico (Pat), and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Hines Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD. A mass of Christian burial will take place on Wednesday, November 20, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 12319 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring MD, with entombment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD, to follow.
The family requests that if you prefer to make a donation in lieu of flowers, choose or a , or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation online at www.jdrf.org [jdrf.org]. Please view and sign the online guest book at:

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 18, 2019
