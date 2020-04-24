Josephus Nelson
The beloved brother of Mrs. Willie Lee Harper of Detroit, Michigan, died peacefully at his home in Washington, DC, on April 11, 2020. He was 77 years old. Mr. Nelson was born in Henning, Tennessee on May 28, 1942 to Willie Cornelia Winman and James Lynk; both parents are deceased. His family later moved to Detroit, Michigan. After graduation from Wayne State University with a B.A. in English and a M.S. in Library Science from the University of Michigan
, Mr. Nelson relocated to Washington, DC. He worked as a Librarian-Researcher at the Library of Congress in Washington, DC, for 42 years until his retirement in September 2016. While working at the Library of Congress Mr. Nelson obtained a M.A. in English History from Oxford University in England.
Mr. Nelson is survived by his sister, Mrs. Willie Lee Harper and her children, Anthony Harper and his wife, Cheryl (nee Anderson), Reginald Sangster, Cynthia Harper, Kevin Harper and Rayfield Harper, Jr., and his beloved aunt, Mrs. Ruthie H. Nelson of Atlanta, Georgia, and her family, his two god-children, Gregory and Jillian Davis of Washington, DC and many cousins. He also leaves behind many friends and colleagues from the Library of Congress and St. Augustine's Episcopal Church where he was a parishioner for over 40 years.
A memorial service will be held at St. Augustine's Episcopal Church located on the Southwest Waterfront in Washington, DC. The date and time of the memorial service will be posted on staugustinesdc.org
website. Mr. Nelson's ashes will be interred at Elmwood Cemetery in Detroit, Michigan, beside his beloved mother Willie Cornelia Winman.