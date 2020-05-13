

JOSETTE ADRIENNE SAYAN



On Monday, May 11, 2020, Josette Adrienne Sayan, loving mother, passed away at the age of 88 surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Josette was born on February 21, 1932 in Riom, in the Auvergne region of France, to Jean Franï¿½ï¿½ois Lucien and Marcelle Giraudet.

Josette received her nursing degree in Paris, France, where she met her husband, Dr. Elie A. Sayan, whom she later married in 1957 after she came to the United States. In addition to raising their children, she worked with her husband in his medical practice in Cheverly, Maryland.

She is survived by her sister, Michelle Hardy, as well as her nine children, Marie-Noelle (John), Christophe (Marilyn), Vincent (Kim), Paul (Nancy), Frederic (Linda), Nicole (Christian), Gabrielle, Claire, and Phillip; and 19 grandchildren, as well as four great-grandchildren.

Josette was extremely creative: she loved photography, painting, and gardening. She was a mother of nine, but raised many more children. When a child was in need, she would welcome them with open arms. She was called "Mom" by so many, and she had unconditional love for all children.

Her children were her life, she had a special and unique relationship with each of them from childhood to adulthood. She was a fierce advocate and was always there for them. She would love to spend time talking around the kitchen table while eating cheese and bread and drinking wine. She was witty, intelligent, and worldly, but most importantly, she was the best mother in the world. She will be missed tremendously.