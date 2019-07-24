Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSETTE JORDAN. View Sign Service Information Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC 5130 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington , DC 20016 (202)-966-6400 Send Flowers Notice

JORDAN JOSETTE RACINE JORDAN Josette Racine Jordan died on July 20, 2019, in Washington, at age 84, after raising her three children and living in Montreal, Paris, and Florida. She was an avid traveler and reader, and a witty conversationalist. She excelled at the domestic arts, was an excellent cook with an appreciation of good food and wine, and had a keen eye for interior design and clothes. She was born in Montreal on June 18, 1935 as Josette Marie Louise Racine, the eldest daughter of Pierre Hector Racine and the former Jacqueline Patenaude. She attended Georgetown University where she met her first husband, Anthony John Schmidt, and had their daughter, Deana. After that marriage ended in divorce, she moved with Deana from Washington back to Montreal, where she opened a furniture store and was an interior designer. In Montreal she married Patrice Jordan, a Frenchman who ran the Canadian operations of Peugeot, the French auto company. They had a son, Philippe, and a daughter, Sophie, and the family of five lived in Montreal's Westmount neighborhood. After Patrice's tragic death of a brain aneurism at age 41, Josette moved to Paris, and later to Florida, where she lived first in Boca Raton and later in West Palm Beach. She lived in Washington, at Sunrise on Connecticut, for the final months of her life. She leaves behind a loving family including her children, Deana Jordan Sullivan, of Washington; Philippe Bruno Jordan, of London; and Sophie Claude Lorraine Jordan, of Paris; her sister, Claire Racine White, of Washington; her seven grandchildren, Antoine Jordan, Isabelle Jordan, Valentine Jordan, Marc Ferlet, Louise Ferlet, Benjamin Pavel Sullivan, and Eoin Jordan Sullivan; and cousins, nieces, and nephews. Her French Canadian ancestors, some of whom had been in Quebec since the early 1600s, included the Racine, Patenaude, and Trudeau families. Her paternal grandfather, Hector Racine (1888-1956), owned the Montreal Royals, the top farm team of the Brooklyn Dodgers, where Jackie Robinson played for a year. Her maternal aunt, Jehane Benoit (1904-1987), published over 30 cookbooks and hosted a Canadian radio and television series on Canadian cooking. A family service will be held on Friday in Montreal, after which she will be buried in a family plot in the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges cemetery, next to her husband, Patrice.A family service will be held on Friday in Montreal, after which she will be buried in a family plot in the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges cemetery, next to her husband, Patrice.

