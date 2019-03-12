

JOSHUA TYLER MALONE



Joshua Tyler Malone of Fairfax, VA passed away March 3, 2019. He was 20 years old. Joshua was born March 31,1998 in Reston, VA to Jim and Bonnie Malone. Besides his parents, Josh leaves behind his sister, Megan Malone, of Springfield, VA; his sister, Amanda Mullery (Colin), of San Diego, CA; his brother, Zachary Malone (Jennifer), of Centreville, VA; his sister, Abigail Malone, of Newport News, VA; his brother, Gabriel Malone, of Fairfax, VA; and his niece, Felicity Malone, of Centreville, VA.

Joshua had an eager and curious mind, he loved learning and a hearty debate on nearly any subject. An adventurer at heart, Josh loved hiking and spending time outdoors. His many interests included running, soccer, fitness, photography, theology, and recently art. Joshua was a third degree Black Belt in Tae Kwon Do, ran several half and full marathons, and played soccer and ran track and cross country for the Fairfax Homeschool Hawks. Josh was employed by Target for three years and graduated high school in 2016. Joshua loved his family, was a loyal friend, and held a deep faith in God. With a quick wit and easy sense of humor, Josh was well loved by all. Joshua has left a significant hole in his family and will be deeply missed.