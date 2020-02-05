Joshua Richardson Strong
(Age 57)
Of Fairfax, Virginia passed away January 25, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife Kristin Byng Strong; son Tyler Richardson Strong; daughter Mia Elizabeth Strong; and sisters Ruth-Hanna Scercy Strong, Sandi Varriccio, Dee Doyle, Jodie Smith
, Beth Strong, Mary Claiborne and his best friend Midnight. He was a jack of all trades and a master of them all. He was many things in his life serving in the Navy on the USS South Carolina and USS Moinester, Chemical Technician, teacher, Director of Technology and so much more. His quick wit and love for dreaming big will be truly missed. Funeral services were held privately.