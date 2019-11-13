JOSHUA THOMAS
On Monday, November 11, 2019 at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia. He is survived by his children, Opal T. Jones, Crystal L. Thomas, Jocelin L. Thomas-Holman, Juliet Thomas Bradford, and Jemarn Thorpe; his siblings, James Thomas and Vivian A.T. Minor; seven grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call at the Warner Baptist Church, 3613 Lacy Boulevard, Falls Church, VA on Monday, November 18 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. Omega Memorial Service at 11:30 a.m., immediately followed by the funeral. Rev. Matthew Pearson officiating. Interment in Florence National Cemetery, Florence, SC on Monday, November 25, 2019.