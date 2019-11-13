The Washington Post

JOSHUA THOMAS

JOSHUA THOMAS  

On Monday, November 11, 2019 at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia. He is survived by his children, Opal T. Jones, Crystal L. Thomas, Jocelin L. Thomas-Holman, Juliet Thomas Bradford, and Jemarn Thorpe; his siblings, James Thomas and Vivian A.T. Minor; seven grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call at the Warner Baptist Church, 3613 Lacy Boulevard, Falls Church, VA on Monday, November 18 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. Omega Memorial Service at 11:30 a.m., immediately followed by the funeral. Rev. Matthew Pearson officiating. Interment in Florence National Cemetery, Florence, SC on Monday, November 25, 2019.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 13, 2019
