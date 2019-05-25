JOSIE BENITHA BATTLE
Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 18, 2019. She is survived by her three daughters, Karen Battle, Cynthia Battle and Detra Battle Washington (Norlin)); one son, William Battle; two grandchildren, Malakah Battle and Akia Battle; two great- grandchildren, SophiYah Battle and Kylan Martin; one brother, Raymond Smith
and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Battle will lie in state at Vermont Avenue Baptist Church, 1630 Vermont Avenue NW, on Tuesday, May, 28 with wake from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. and service starting at 11 a.m. Interment at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.