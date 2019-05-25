The Washington Post

JOSIE BENITHA BATTLE

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Wake
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Vermont Avenue Baptist Church
1630 Vermont Avenue NW
Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Vermont Avenue Baptist Church
1630 Vermont Avenue NW
Notice
JOSIE BENITHA BATTLE  

Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 18, 2019. She is survived by her three daughters, Karen Battle, Cynthia Battle and Detra Battle Washington (Norlin)); one son, William Battle; two grandchildren, Malakah Battle and Akia Battle; two great- grandchildren, SophiYah Battle and Kylan Martin; one brother, Raymond Smith and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Battle will lie in state at Vermont Avenue Baptist Church, 1630 Vermont Avenue NW, on Tuesday, May, 28 with wake from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. and service starting at 11 a.m. Interment at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on May 25, 2019
