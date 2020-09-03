JOSIE TOOMEY



Josie Daniel Toomey

Josie Daniel Toomey formally from Camp Springs, MD went to be with her Lord on Monday, August 31, 2020. Josie was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who had a deep love and appreciation for her family. Josie also loved the Lord dearly. She was a charter member of the Grace Brethren Church of Clinton, MD. Josie is survived by her son, Larry; grandchildren Kristine and Jeffrey; great grandchildren Emma and Mason; siblings, Olive, Doris, Karen, and Max; and a host of nieces and nephews. Josie is predeceased by her parents Bernie and Iva Armentrout of Mouth of Seneca, West Virginia; her loving husband Joseph Toomey; and her siblings, Dwite, Norma, Blair, and Retha. Josie will have a viewing on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lee Funeral Home, Clinton, MD. Services will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Grace Brethren Church of Clinton, MD at 11 a.m. Josie will be interred in Petersburg, WV. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the church.



