

Jovita Tapiador Tolentino

Entered into an eternal peaceful rest on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in the presence of her loving family at the age of 80. Jovita is survived by her devoted husband Virgilio; her two sons, Elmer and Julius; her sisters, Cynthia and Soledad; and her brother, Armando. She was preceded in death by her mother, Micaela Vier, and her father, Felix Tapiador. She was a devout Catholic who had a very giving heart, raised her children with patience, discipline and humility, and loved her husband through sickness and in health; Jovita enjoyed hosting Thanksgiving Dinner for longtime friends, and cooking fettucine alfredo, tacos and pancit for her beloved family; she delighted in going on picnics, listening to records, solving puzzles, shopping and took pride in her own unique way of fashion. We will miss her immensely! Services previously held.



