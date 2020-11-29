

Joy Louise Arant (neé Booth)

Passed away peacefully at the age of 96 at her home at Falcons Landing in Sterling, VA on November 19, 2020, after a brief illness. Joy was born in Palestine, TX on May 8, 1924, the only child of James Taplin Booth and Eddie Mills Booth. She spent her youth in Center, TX, where she worked cattle, barrel raced in rodeos and danced in honky tonks with her dad, while learning the finer arts of fashion and entertaining from her mom. She met her husband Rock (Albert F. Arant) at the Army Air Corps base in Hondo, TX during WWII.Joy loved traveling the world as an Air Force wife with her husband on his many assignments including Hokkaido, Japan; Tripoli, Libya; and Hawaii. Her strong faith was a central part of her life. Beginning at the First Baptist Church in Center, TX, and culminating with the chapel at Falcons Landing, she was involved in every church or chapel where she lived, teaching Sunday school, vacation bible school and uncounted Bible studies classes. She also had a strong history of volunteering as a Gray Lady, an Arlington Lady, coordinator for Falcons Landing Bridge Club and many other organizations and ministries. She was an avid member of Falcons Landing Players, participating in many dramas over the years. Joy never met a stranger and delighted in getting to meet and know people.She was preceded in death by her husband, Col. Albert F. Arant. She is survived by her sons, Kirk F. (Yasha) Arant of Sterling, VA, and Randy Booth (Sherry) Arant of Locust Grove, VA; by three granddaughters, Jessica (Hutch Hutchison) Arant of Omaha, NB, Mariah Booth Arant of Berryville, VA, and Taplin Haas (Juan Carlos Nogales Yale) Arant of Herndon, VA; by her step-grandchildren, Paul (Trisha) Brown of Chicago, IL, Amanda (Ian) Campbell of Charlestown, WV, John (Luna) Guy of Locust Grove, VA, and six step-great-grandchildren; by her beloved cousin/brother, James (Mona) Campbell of Center, TX, by her brother-in-law, James (Flo) Arant of Orangeburg, SC, by her honorary third son, Matt (Suzanne) Middleton of Christ Church, New Zealand, and by countless beloved family members in Texas, South Carolina, and Virginia and friends from all over the world. Burial will be at Arlington Cemetery at a later date.Donations in Joy's memory can be made to the First Baptist Church, 117 Cora St., Center, Texas, 75935.



