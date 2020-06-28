

DR. REV. Joy Dale

In loving memory of Doc. Rev. Joy Dale, born Joy Irene McAtee on December 25,1927 in Schenectady, NY to Raymond and Irene McAtee. Joy grew up there with her sister Lynn and graduated Nott Highschool in 1942. She attended Ohio Wesleyan Women's College during the WWII years, joined the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and graduated with a Liberal Arts degree. She met her 1st husband during her studies, David Pierce Ogden, and they married on June 13, 1950. Joy spent 20 years as a home maker, raising her three children, while being active in her community, Unitarian Universalist (UU) Church and moving about the country with David. Their marriage ended 1971. Joy became a social worker in Chicago. She counseled people, helped find suitable parents for foster children and supported local Head Start programs, while being a loving caring single parent to her three teenagers. Joy married Earl Stigger in 1979. They travelled the world, were active in their local community politics, churches and helped the disadvantaged. In 1982, they moved to Washington, DC where Joy got involved in local UU churches, regional community activities, politics, and helping the disadvantaged. Joy was a docent at the National Gallery of Art for 25 years. Their marriage ended in 1993. Joy was an active member of the River Road UU church until 2016. Joy met William Dale at this church and they married in 2001. Joy earned her Master of Divinity Degree from Harvard in 2004, she began to minister to her community and continued helping the disadvantaged. She earned her Doctor of Theology in 2006, becoming Doctor Reverend Joy Dale at the young age of 79. Joy provided comfort, death and dying counselling at local hospitals, helped feed those in need, and traveled the world with Bill. Joy performed many marriages, some memorial services, and counselling to those in need during the 2000's and 2010's. Joy loved all people, music, dancing, helping the disadvantaged, championed humanitarian ideologies, hated war, loved education and learning. Joy served on the board of directors for Montgomery County public libraries, kept a "Black Lives Matter" sign on her front door for years, advocated for a living wage, food for the needy and was always generous. Joy and Bill were members of the Cosmos Club and gave annually to numerous charities around the world. Joy was hospitalized for COVID19 on May 16 and died of complications on May 27, 2020. Joy is survived by her three children, David, Sally and Neil, three grandchildren, Rachel, Adam, Pierce, and her great granddaughter Natalie. We will all miss Joy. Services at a later date.



