SWID JOY JENNINGS SWID Joy Jennings Swid, age 81, passed away April 27, 2019 after a lengthy battle with dementia and resulting health complications. She was born on August 7, 1937 in Winnsboro, South Carolina. She was raised in South Carolina and was a proud Gamecock as a member of Tri-Delta sorority and University of South Carolina alum. Joy was a flight attendant for Pan Am Airlines. She traveled the world, including visiting all 50 states, and dozens of countries, for both work and leisure. After leaving South Carolina, she lived in Seattle, WA and Pittsburgh, PA, before eventually settling in the Washington DC area in the 1960's. She lived in the District, and then moved to Rockville and eventually Potomac, where she raised her family. She resided in Alexandria, VA for her last several years. Joy was very active. She loved participating in community theater productions, exercise classes, PTA, Meals on Wheels, garden club, and she never missed her kids' activities and sports games. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Joy was a devoted animal lover and always included several pets as part of the household. For her pets, heaven was a step down from being taken care of by Joy! She was a wonderful wife, loving mother and grandmother. She both practiced and taught compassion, kindness, and thinking of others. Joy will reconnect with her loving husband Bob Swid, who died in 2002. She is survived by her daughter, Laura and son-in-law, BR McConnon and grandkids, Ryan and James; and her son, Rob and daughter-in-law, Karin Bruce and grandkids Cameren and Kyle. She is also survived by her stepdaughters: Christy Baker, Betsy Spalding, Katy Shields, and Meg Moon and their families. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

SWID JOY JENNINGS SWID Joy Jennings Swid, age 81, passed away April 27, 2019 after a lengthy battle with dementia and resulting health complications. She was born on August 7, 1937 in Winnsboro, South Carolina. She was raised in South Carolina and was a proud Gamecock as a member of Tri-Delta sorority and University of South Carolina alum. Joy was a flight attendant for Pan Am Airlines. She traveled the world, including visiting all 50 states, and dozens of countries, for both work and leisure. After leaving South Carolina, she lived in Seattle, WA and Pittsburgh, PA, before eventually settling in the Washington DC area in the 1960's. She lived in the District, and then moved to Rockville and eventually Potomac, where she raised her family. She resided in Alexandria, VA for her last several years. Joy was very active. She loved participating in community theater productions, exercise classes, PTA, Meals on Wheels, garden club, and she never missed her kids' activities and sports games. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Joy was a devoted animal lover and always included several pets as part of the household. For her pets, heaven was a step down from being taken care of by Joy! She was a wonderful wife, loving mother and grandmother. She both practiced and taught compassion, kindness, and thinking of others. Joy will reconnect with her loving husband Bob Swid, who died in 2002. She is survived by her daughter, Laura and son-in-law, BR McConnon and grandkids, Ryan and James; and her son, Rob and daughter-in-law, Karin Bruce and grandkids Cameren and Kyle. She is also survived by her stepdaughters: Christy Baker, Betsy Spalding, Katy Shields, and Meg Moon and their families. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.dementiasociety.com or the www.aspca.com .

