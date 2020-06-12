COX JOYA BOVINGDON COX Joya Bovingdon Cox passed away at Highpoint, her home in McLean, VA, on June 1, 2020, at 95. Born on March 14, 1925, in Bandung, Java, Joya spent her childhood years in Clermont, FL, where she lived on an orange plantation called Castle Hill with her mother, Louise Thorne, and an extensive menagerie, including her monkeys, Jocko and Jickie. They also lived at times in France where Joya learned fluent French and was tutored by a governess. She began her formal schooling at the North Shore Country Day School in Winnetka, IL, and graduated Bennington in '45, where she studied under Martha Graham and developed a life-long appreciation of modern dance. Research on her senior thesis brought her to Washington, DC, where she met and fell in love with Arthur Macy Cox, a recently returned OSS veteran, and they were married in Washington on Thanksgiving '46. Children Stephen, Timothy, Anthony and Heather were born from '48 to '53, and the family lived during the 50s in Cleveland Park. Mr. Cox's work led the family to Geneva, Switzerland, in '59, where they lived for two years traveling extensively throughout Europe. Upon the family's return in '61, Joya joined the congregation at St. Mark's church on Capitol Hill, where she was a pillar of the community until her final years, founding the St. Mark's choir, which she directed at different times over the years. Around this time, she was discovered by Norman Scribner who was founding Choral Arts Society of Washington, where she was an enthusiastic tenor and member of the Board; in addition, she directed Singers for All Seasons, a sub-group of CASW, which brought joy to the lives of elderly people around Washington in hospitals, retirement homes and at St. Elizabeth's. Many of these singers involved were part of a group she founded known as "Sing for Your Supper". Likewise, she was involved for many years in the Washington Christmas Revels. She also directed the World Bank chorus for a time and contributed her energy to her different circles of friends, including the above, but also the St. Alban's swimmers, a group of women world travelers, an intellectual salon over which she presided at Highpoint and a group of musicians that retreated for several days every summer to the North Woods Club in the Adirondacks to share their love of music. In addition to her musical and cultural activities, Joya was an active member and sat on the Board of the Women's National Democratic Club. She was also a passionate environmentalist and, in a display of her commitment, granted a scenic easement to the Potomac Conservancy to ensure that the Highpoint view would remain in perpetuity. Joya's dynamic presence filled every room she entered! She has been described as a force of nature and as vivacious, exuberant and feisty, with a caring and generous heart. She enriched the lives of those who were lucky to know her with music and love, as she danced through life, always accompanied by Bijou, her full-sized black poodle. Joya is survived by Stephen and Heather, as well as by her grandchildren, Daniel, Sasha, Sidney and Joya Nicole and her great-grandchildren, Gia, Tony, Teo, Vincent and Vida. A service for Joya will be planned at St. Mark's at an appropriate time. If you wish to be informed of the arrangements, please communicate to: joyabcoxmemorial@gmail.comjoyabcoxmemorial@gmail.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 12, 2020.