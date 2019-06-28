JOYCE JANE ATKINS
Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Annette Atkins; two sons, Richard Atkins and David Atkins; daughter-in-law, Ava Atkins; five grandchildren, David, Xavier, Kyre', Peyton and King; two great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Kody; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Atkins will lie in state at Greater Lighthouse Church, 5201 Baltimore Lane, Lanham, MD on Saturday, June 29 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at St. Stephen Baptist Church Cemetery, Bowling Green, VA.