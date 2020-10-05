JOYCE BROWN

Passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Adelphi, Maryland. As we celebrate Joyce's victory in Christ, her parents, one brother, and one sister preceded her in death. She leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter, Kymberly Thornton; three sisters, Dr. Regina Parham (Ronald) of Clarksville, TN, Bernice Jacobs of Paterson, NJ, and Venia Price (Goldie) of New Carrollton, MD; four brothers, Walter (Cheryl) of Bristol, VA, Douglas (Vera) of Sparta, NC, Alvin of Sparta, NC, and Steven of North Wilkesboro, NC, several nieces and nephews and a host of cousins. Services are private.