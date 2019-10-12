

JOYCE INMAN CARTER

10/17/1934 ~ 10/05/2019



Joyce Inman Carter of Reston, VA was born in Alexandria, VA on October 17, 1934 and passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 85 years old. Joyce and Ernest M. Carter, her surviving husband, were about to celebrate 68 years of marriage on December 23, 2019. Joyce was devoted to her husband and his Northern Virginia banking career. A dedicated homemaker raising five beautiful children. They both loved boating and gave their yacht the family nickname, "The Seven C's." Joyce was talented in many areas to include designing the family estate home in Everymay-Mclean, Virginia where they lived for many years. Survivors include sons: Ryan Inman Carter and wife Kathryn Madison Carter; Bradley Inman Carter and wife Amy Carter. Surviving daughters include Cynthia Gay Carter Atwater and husband William Langworthy Atwater III, Brenda Gail Carter Pero and husband Timothy Pero; 11 grandchildren and three great- grandchildren. She was also the mother of the late Valerie Fay Carter. Services in honor of Joyce will be held at: National Funeral Home, 7482 Lee Hwy., Falls Church, VA. Visitation beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Funeral Service to begin at 12 noon. Committal Service to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Joyce's name to the and the Community Foundation for the National Capital Region (Valerie Carter-Tarr, Cancer Fund.)